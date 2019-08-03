Car ‘collided with central reservation’ on Chichester bypass

Recovery work is in progress following a collision on the A27 Chichester bypass this morning.

Police said a car collided with the central reservation of the dual carriageway at around 9.50am, westbound between Stockbridge roundabout and Fishbourne roundabout.

Reports from the scene indicated that the car had ‘lost a wheel or two’ but no other vehicles were involved and the driver had minor injuries, a police spokesman said.

Work is now underway to clear the carriageway although it is anticipated that work may be needed to repair the central reservation, the spokesman added.

Long delays are still reported in the area, with queues stretching down Birdham Road and backing up along the bypass in both directions.