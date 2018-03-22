Car fire at Woodgate level crossing

West Sussex Fire and Rescue was called to reports of a car on fire at the Woodgate crossing last night.

A spokesman confirmed one crew attended at 5.55pm and found the vehicle ‘well alight’.

They added: “Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reels. The car was severely damaged by the blaze.”

The incident was then left with the police to recover the vehicle and crews left the scene at 6.36pm, they said.

