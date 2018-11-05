Cards for Good Causes shop is now open in Chichester

A pop-up charity Christmas card shop has been officially opened by cllr Martyn Bell, the mayor of Chichester.

The ‘Cards for Good Causes’ shop is now open for business in The Old Court Room, The Council House, North Street. A range of seasonal gifts and products are available along a wide selection of cards, all supporting a number of national and local charities. These include a few new charities: Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust, who have brought a selection of animal themed Christmas cards, as well as Lepra and Military Wives Choirs.

Sussex Snowdrop Trust, Friends of Chichester Hospitals, SASBAH, Shipwrecked Mariners, The Aldingbourne Trust and Canine Partners cards will also be available. A card will also be on sale to promote the On The Card Campaign. Created especially for this season, local Christmas card designs depict Chichester Cathedral from a photo kindly donated by Kathleen Smith, and Christmas at the Market Cross from an original painting by Judy Joel.

Staffed by a team of local volunteers, the Chichester pop-up shop is part of a network of more than 300 temporary shops run by Cards for Good Causes. However, more volunteer are needed - contact Judith O’Sullivan on 07802 487050 to find out more.

Judith O’Sullivan, Regional Manager for Cards for Good Causes says: “Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere. The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we partner. Come and find us and get ahead in your Christmas preparations by getting your cards early.”

The shop, which is open from 9.30-4.30 Monday to Saturday, will be open until December 17. For further information visit www.cardsforcharity.co.uk.