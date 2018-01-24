Cards on the table at Novium’s upcoming board game exhibition

Shake the dice, shuffle the cards, and collect £200 when you pass Go - the exciting world of board games is set to go on show at The Novium.

The Chichester museum will play host to a special touring exhibition from the Victoria and Albert Museum of Childhood, showcasing a wide variety of fascinating games dating from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, as well as family favourites of the modern day. Visitors can also discover games from around the world, as well as an early design of Monopoly.

Ludo, 'The Ever Popular Game', on printed card, from Chad Valley Company Limitedd, produced in England in the 1920s . Picture: Victoria and Albert Museum

Opening in March, Game Plan: Board Games Discovered will delve into the colourful and creative world of board games, exploring some of the most striking and iconic games from the V&A’s collection.

The exhibition, which is free to visit, will be the focus of a busy events programme at The Novium, set to include board game evenings, an outdoor gaming event during the Easter holidays, and a Childhood Memories day. For this event, visitors are encouraged to share memories from their childhood, including favourite toys and games.

Cllr Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for Community Services at Chichester District Council, said: “Board games are currently experiencing a resurgence, and this exciting exhibition will offer a chance for people to indulge in their favourites. We hope that visitors will come and enjoy learning about the history of some of the most well-known games, as well as share memories and celebrate the joy of playing them.

“Board games are enjoyed by people of all ages, and can create long-lasting memories which are passed down through generations. The extra activities that The Novium Museum has organised will create a warm and interactive atmosphere that whole families will enjoy and want to take part in.”

The board game Monopoly, produced by John Waddington Ltd, in England, circa 1936-1939. Printed card. Picture: Victoria and Albert Museum

Game Plan will open at The Novium museum on Saturday, March 17, closing on Sunday, July 1.