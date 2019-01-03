Care home in Bognor ‘did not always treat the people in its care with dignity and respect’

A care home for people with dementia in Bognor Regis did not always treat the people in its care with dignity and respect according to a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

The report of an unannounced inspection, published on December 19, stated Cherington Care Home in Stocker Road ‘requires improvement’ in safety, effectiveness, care and responsiveness, while it was rated ‘inadequate’ in leadership.

General manager at Cherington, Lorraine Davis told the Observer improvements had already been made following the inspection and the care home was working with the local authority as its supervisor.

The findings of the inspection on September 24 and 25 signified a fall in standards, as the care home was found to be good after an inspection in 2016. At the time, the registered manager was on extended leave from the care home, which provides nursing care for up to 42 people with dementia.

The inspection summary read: “The provider had not ensured clear management oversight of the service and good governance. The quality assurance framework was not sufficiently robust.

“The provider had not ensured that we were notified of all incidents, which they are required by law to do.”

The inspector also noted that risks about people and the premises were not always ‘appropriately assessed, monitored and mitigated’.

The summary added: “People were not always treated with dignity and respect. Staff did not always respond when people living with dementia tried to engage with them and interactions were not always explained and discussed with the person.”

Personal information was not always kept confidentially and records were not always clear and up to date, the report noted.

However, the inspector said people were supported to access a healthcare professional when unwell and complaints were responded to in a timely manner.