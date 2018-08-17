Care home set to tackle loneliness by inviting diners to weekly Lunch Club

Marriott House and Lodge Care Home in Chichester are helping to tackle loneliness in the community by inviting anyone who would usually dine alone to join then for Lunch Club every Wednesday, followed by activity taster sessions.

It is hoped that the weekly offer of a free meal in good company will help reduce the feeling of isolation that some older people in Chichester are sadly facing on a daily basis.

Diners will be treated to a nutritious and delicious lunch prepared by the talented chef and served in the home’s dining room between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Diners will also have the chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food. They are then welcome to join them for one of their afternoon activity sessions such as quizzes, bingo, musical entertainment until 4pm

The home’s Head Chef is highly trained in cooking up dishes for individuals with a range of dietary needs and preferences so, if diners are unable to eat what is on the menu or simply don’t like it, the kitchen staff are on hand to provide tasty alternatives.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

Irene Pudduck, deputy manager at Marriott House and Lodge said: “This year, my team decided that they wanted to do more to help those who feel lonely or cut off from the rest of the community, especially older people who we know from experience find themselves feeling this way all too often.

“We really hope that by inviting people to join us for lunch on Wednesdays, we can help people to meet new friends and enjoy good conversation in a warm, homely environment.”

The Lunch Club and activity taste session will take place from 12.30pm every Wednesday. Anyone is welcome, though spaces may be limited, so the home asks that those who are interested get in touch beforehand on 01243 536652 so they are able to plan for numbers and are aware of any dietary requirements that diners may have.

Staff at Marriott House and Lodge are celebrating after the home performed strongly in Your Care Rating 2017, a nationwide survey of care home residents. For more information about Marriott House and Lodge Care Home, visit the website at www.barchester.com/home/marriott-house-and-lodge-care-home.