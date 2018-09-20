Care worker faces fear of heights to raise vital funds

A senior care worker from a care home based in Fontwell has taken to the skies to raise life changing funds.

Chloe Holmes, a care worker at Westergate House Care Home, recently completed a sponsored skydive to raise funds for The Alzheimer’s Society.

The Alzheimer’s Society invests more than £10m a year into dementia research, and funds a variety of dementia research projects in a bid to find a cure to the difficult illness that affects so many.

The skydive took place on Sunday, September 2, where Chloe dived through the clouds in a tandem skydive at 10,000 over Headcorn in Kent. Chloe travelled through the skies at more than 120 miles per hour in honour of the charity.

Chloe has enjoyed her role as a care worker at Westergate House care home for the last four years and is said to be a great attribute to the team. Staff, residents and their families all joined together to help Chloe reach her initial target of £470 which she has exceeded tremendously.

In total Chloe managed to raise more than £1,000 with the support of Westergate House residents families, friends, staff sponsorships and donations.

Chloe said: “My goal for taking part in this challenge was to raise awareness of the fantastic job The Alzheimer’s Society does for the people and the families they support.

“Everyone at Westergate House has been really supportive. I’m usually a little afraid of heights but it was for such a good cause so that kept me focused. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

For more information on how to make a difference, visit www.alzheimers.org.uk.