Caremark carol event show charity support

Caremark Chichester has hosted a sold out Christmas Carols and Cream Tea event at Vicars’ Hall at Chichester Cathedral.

The event, held last Thursday, raised much needed funds for Dementia UK.

Actress and comedian Charmaine Davies hosted the event, and the musical entertainment was provided by The​ ​Chichester​ ​Community​ ​Choir. ​Dementia​ ​UK​ ambassador ​Bridget​ ​Pepper​ said some moving words about the support and specialist advice that Dementia UK offer on a daily basis.

The raffle made £227, with Sir Michael Parkinson CBE donating a signed a copy of Muhammad Ali: A Memoir. There was also a Portsmouth FC shirt and football signed by the whole first team and management, two tickets to London West End show, Thriller Live, two Richmond Enclosure tickets from Goodwood Racecourse and a Monsoon voucher.

Andrew Demetriou, managing director of Caremark (Chichester), said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that came to our event, we have been overwhelmed by the support from the local community and from both our clients and carers. Dementia​ ​UK is a charity very close to our hearts and it has been a great opportunity to raise both awareness and of course, some much need money, so they can continue with the fantastic work they do on a daily basis.