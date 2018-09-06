Cast 4 Life event for loving husband

Cast 4 Life is a sponsored fishing match organised by Victoria Palmer and her husband Ian, who has survived two rounds of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

His sister passed away after her second bout of breast cancer, after which the pair decided to fight back.

The anglers

Victoria said: “The event was a great success. We had a lovely turnout on the Saturday for the raffle and the auction. So far we have raised £4,555.40 with still more sponsorship to come in. Copse Tackle and Café provided a lovely hog roast to spectators and anglers and a lot of fun was had by all. Chichester Lakeside’s general manager came to the lake on the Sunday to see how the event went and has gladly given his consent to us holding our 2020 match there if we wish.

“We had some lovely prize donations given from Linear Fisheries, longbridge lakes, Chichster Lakeside, Pavyotts Mill Fishery, Poindestres, Planet Ice Basingstoke, Birdworld, New Forest Wildlife Park, Beaulieu Motor Museum, Jason Elliot from Carpy Lottery, Jay French, Shawn Brewer, Alan Pugh, Earnley Birds, beasts and butterflies, BM Baits Aand Top Baits just to name a few.

“The winning pair with a total weight of 138lb 1oz were Mike Grassick and Mike Walsh, second place went to James Coleman and Clinton Cooper with a weight of 63lb 5oz, and third place went to Vali Cojocaru and Jordan Hookings with a weight of 46lb 3oz. Winner of the biggest fish trophy went to my husband Ian with a fish weighing 16lb.

“We would like to say thankyou to Chichester Lakeside for allowing us to use the lake and every angler that took part has said what a lovely venue it is and are looking forward to going back. We would also like to thank Ian Pedwell for all his help setting up the venue and ferrying people around to their pegs on the lake and to everyone who helped getting set up. We would also like to thank everyone who took part in the match and to all the supporters who have supported us to make this year the biggest and best one yet.”