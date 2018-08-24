Cast 4 Life’s fishing charity challenge for Cancer Research

A charity fishing match to be held at Chichester Lakeside is set to raise funds for Cancer Research.

Victoria Palmer and her husband Ian have been running the charity fishing match since 2012.

At the last Cast 4 Life in 2016

Ian has survived two rounds of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but it was when his sister was diagnosed as terminal with her second bout of breast cancer that Ian decided he wanted to fight back. Ian and Victoria started Cast 4 Life, a sponsored fishing match, which incorporates raising money for a charity close to their heart while also doing something they love.

Victoria said: “It started with six anglers but over the years it has grown. This is the first year we will holding the event at East Lake on the Chichester Lakeside complex and we are on target to raise more than £3,000. We held the event last in 2016 at another lake in Hampshire and raised more £2,000.”

The event will be held from Friday, August 31, starting at 12pm, and finishing at 12pm on Sunday, September 2. A hog roast from the site’s Copse Cafe And Tackle, along with a raffle, will be held on Saturday, September 1.

Entries are now closed for 2018 entry, but as the event is being run every other year, information about signing up for the next event in 2020 will go up on the Cast 4 Life website.

Victoria said: “The event is held in memory of my sister-in-law as she was the catalyst for my husband to do something but as a family we have had many loses through cancer and my husband himself has survived it twice which is why the event is so close to our hearts. We have a website with details about the event - the website address is www.cast-4-life.co.uk, and people can sign up for the event via the sign up page when we announce the next match. There is also a Facebook page and group, www.facebook.com/groups/cast4life and www.facebook.com/cast4life. People can donate through the website on the donation page - there is a link to my husband’s JustGiving page or they can donate directly to the page, which can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cast-4-life2018.”