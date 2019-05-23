Cat-astrophe avoided as firefighters save moggy from University’s tallest tree

A cat has had a week to fur-get after getting stuck up the University of Chichester’s tallest tree for nearly three days.

The black-and-white moggy was a whisker away from losing one of its nine lives before being saved by firefighters, who scaled the 70-foot sequoia redwood using an extended ladder.

The cat can be seen in the black box

The cat, none the worse for its stint up the tree, ran back home with a tail to tell its owner, before officials from the RSPCA could give it a pur-fect bill of health.

Ms Carmen Jems, from the University’s accommodation team, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and RSPCA for their quick response and for making sure the cat was safe.

“Although it was probably hungry, it looked like it had enjoyed the attention from the small crowd of people who had gathered to help rescue it.”