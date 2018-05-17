CCTV cameras for Chichester Cathedral

Security cameras could be installed around Chichester Cathedral.

A planning application details seven locations for cameras all with ‘superb night vision’ around the 900-year-old building.

Cameras would be positioned with a view of the southern and western sides of the cathedral, with one inside the cathedral pointing towards the main door.

The design statement reads: “Following both attacks in the UK and abroad within churches and renewed concerns at lone working and safeguarding, the cathedral sought advice on how it might better protect its staff and visitors.

“In addition to vehicle mitigation barriers, CCTV and personal attack alarm systems were identified as solutions that would provide both deterrent and protection for public and staff.”

Fittings and colourings for the cameras would be designed in a sympathetic fashion to the surrounding stone.