CCTV images of young girl in pink released after ‘possible child abduction’ at Churchill Square

Please look at these CCTV images – do you recognise this man or this child?

Police continue to investigate a report of a ‘possible child abduction’ outside Churchill Square in Brighton.

According to the report, the child went missing outside Churchill Square shopping centre in Brighton between 3.30pm and 3.45pm today, police said.

CCTV images which appear to show a young girl in a pink jacket and a pale rucksack have been released.

In the pictures, she appears to be accompanied by a man wearing green.

Police are urgently trying to identify the pair. Do you know who they are?

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously at that time outside Churchill Square and Western Road area or has any information about this is asked to contact police by ringing 999 quoting serial 903 of 03/11.”

If you did see something, please do call police.