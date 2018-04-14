Celebrating 4Sight volunteer’s 23 years of service

A 4Sight Vision Support volunteer has retired after 23 years of service.

Maureen Courtney has been the Bognor Beavers club leader and the treasurer of The Arc Club, which are two long-running 4Sight Vision Support social and leisure clubs that provide a lifeline to so many visually impaired people in the Bognor and Arun area.

She has spent 23 years as club leader at the Bognor Beavers Club and 20 years as treasurer for the ARC Club, which is quite the achievement.

A thank you and goodbye event was held at the Royal Oak in Chichester on Tuesday, April 3, to recognise and celebrate her years of work.

4Sight Vision Support is a charity supporting people with sight loss and a membership organisation, based in West Sussex.

It provides services to improve health and wellbeing, promote independence and prevent social isolation.

It also provides information, advice and practical support to anyone with sight impairment, carers, families and other organisations.

4Sight Vision Support operates with a small staff team and several hundred volunteers who are essential in the delivery of its services.

It relies on fundraising, events, donations, legacies and other activities to the meet the annual costs involved in running 4Sight Vision Support. For more information about 4Sight Vision Support, visit the website at www.4sight.org.uk.