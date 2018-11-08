Celebrations in Billingshurst as Bognor Regis charity marks 20 years of vital service

A charity which supports thousands of visually impaired people marked the 20th anniversary of a vital service it provides.

Since 1998, 4Sight Vision Support sight care advisors Mandy Whitman and Annie Taylor have been making a difference to more than 9,000 visually impaired people in the county, working with doctors and nursing staff at the Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

To mark the anniversary, a presentation was made at the charity’s AGM on October 26 at Billingshurst Community and Conference Centre.

The advisors were presented with an award that celebrated the service and their dedication to it.

Senior sight care advisor Mandy said: “It really wouldn’t have been possible without the close working relationship that we have had with the ophthalmologists and nursing staff at the eye clinics.”

A patient added: “Mandy was so kind, caring, calm, understanding and let me talk and cry at length while reassuring me about what was happening with my sight and how it may affect me.”

The service has now been replicated in eye clinics across the country. It is there to help patients after they receive a diagnosis of sight loss and is the benchmark for service excellence, recognised by the NHS and more as part of their drive to improve the eye health care pathway.

Chief ophthalmologist at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and at Western Sussex Eye Care Southlands, Mr Masoud Teimory, said: “4Sight advisors Annie and Mandy have been highly dedicated and are truly appreciated by the clinical staff. We are indebted to 4Sight and its highly dedicated team of sight care advisors.”

For more on the charity see www.4sight.org.uk, call 01243 828555 or visit @4SightVS on social media.

For further information see www.westernsussexhospitals.nhs.uk/eyecare