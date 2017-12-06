Centurion Way Christmas gatherings

ChiCycle and Friends of Centurion Way are organising a series of events for December to raise awareness of the path and of the importance of sustainable travel.



On Saturday, December 9, at 9am, ChiCycle is celebrating a mini pop-up protected cycle lane event to mark two years since Sarah Sharp's crash in 2015.

On Wednesday, December 13, at 8pm, there is a meeting of the Friends of Centurion Way at the Pavilion Bar, Chichester College.

Join the Friends on Sunday, December 17, from 2pm to 4pm to celebrate Christmas on Centurion Way with mulled cranberry juice and Christmas treats. Decorate a lantern to hang on the endangered trees and join in the singing of carols. Wear your best Christmas outfits and decorate your bike or scooter. Donations go to the Friends of Centurion Way.

There will be traditional ChiCycle carol singing on Monday, December 18, at 3pm at Abbas Combe. Chichester Moves On and ChiCycle members will be walking and cycling to carol singing and then relax in Muchos Nachos, Whyke Road, afterwards.

The New Year Walk / Cycle up Centurion Way will be on January 1, 2018, at 11am. Meet at the bridge over the railway near the side entrance to Bishop Luffa School to 'beat the bounds', as the tradition goes of re-acquainting oneself with the boundaries of the path.

The Friends of Centurion Way public exhibition will be in the Scout Hut, Sherborne Road, on Saturday, January 27. More details to follow nearer the time.

Email sarah.ccc13@gmail.com for more information