Change proposed for Chichester city cycling ban

Plans to extend the city centre cycling ban to include Sundays are now in consulation.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “This application was one of the two highest-scoring suggestions and, through the CLC, county councillors decided to take it through the consultation stage.”

They added: “Community organisations can put forward their suggestions for Traffic Regulation Orders through the County Council’s Local Committee, and the applications are scored against pre-determined criteria, with the top-two suggestions recommended to be taken through to a consultation stage.”

The spokesman said the Chichester City Council felt this proposal will ‘bring consistency to the city centre and will make it safer for pedestrians on Sundays’.

“The precinct areas of East Street and North Street are popular shopping destinations and Chichester City Council felt that, given the relaxation to the Sunday Trading Laws, the existing prohibition that is currently in place from Monday to Saturday should be extended to include Sunday,” they added.

“Nothing has been decided yet and, at this stage, this is an idea and during the three-week consultation period people can put forward their opinions, which can be in favour or against the proposal.”

