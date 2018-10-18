Charity ale on sale at Bognor Golf Club

Bognor Golf Club took a delivery this week of the first brew of a charity ale to help fund the restoration of an iconic RAF site.

Food and beverage manager George Mitchell said he was ‘very pleased’ to be stocking the Tangmere Tower Ale by Sussex-based Riverside Brewery.

The beer was launched this week as part of a campaign to help restore Tangmere’s derelict airfield control tower, one of the last reminders at the site of the area’s RAF heritage.

Mr Mitchell said: “I was more than happy, it’s for a fantastic cause.

“Going back to the Second World War my grandfather was based at Tangmere.

“We should save for future generations really, the history of these places, the local history, it should be preserved.”

He said he first found out about the project via one of the club members.

He knew a number of his regular clientele at the golf course would be of an age to remember the tower’s importance and he had a feeling the beer would sell well.

Matt Gover-Wren, who is leading the Save Tangmere Tower campaign, said he was ‘really impressed’ by the end product and he was ‘delighted’ supporters could buy into what the campaign was trying to achieve.