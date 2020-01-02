Charity boxes stolen from farm shops in Chichester and Bognor Regis

Intruders have stolen charity boxes from farm shops in Chichester and Bognor Regis, according to the latest Sussex Countrywatch Newsletter.

Four charity boxes were smashed on the floor when a farm shop in Bognor Regis was broken into in an incident that was reported to police on Monday, December 23.

The contents from all the boxes are missing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 0245 of 23/12.

In the Chichester area, a farm shop was broken into and up to £400 in cash was taken from two charity boxes, according to the newsletter.

Anyone with information about the incident, which was reported to police on Tuesday, December 24, should call the police quoting 0208 of 24/12.

