Charity choir hits fundraising target

Southend Barns Choir has reached a new milestone with its fundraising.

Based at the Chichester wedding venue, the charitable choir launched less than two years ago and donates all profits to local charities.

Members are now celebrating after having raised having raised £800 for local charities, Dementia Support and Alzheimer’s Society.

With members aged 20 to 70, the choir welcomes singers of all ages and abilities and is always looking for new members. Southend Barns Choir meets on Monday evenings from 7-9pm in the Threshing Barn, singing mainly modern songs from a mixture of genres. Find out more at southendbarns.co.uk/southend-barns-choir.