Charity cycle challenge raises £1,200

A cyclist took on a charity challenge in support of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

During the hottest bank holiday for decades, Dorothy Cox challenged herself to a 182 mile ride from Exeter to Chichester along the national cycle route to raise funds.

The Chichester Canal Centre kindly hosted a welcome party for the cyclist together with the Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, Mr Peter Evans and Mrs Margaret Evans.

Dorothy said: “I have been training for some months now to be able to do this but I had not anticipated such warm weather! The charity needs so much support. Sussex Snowdrop Trust is providing vital nursing care at home for local children who have life threatening or terminal illnesses. I heard Di Levantine, co chair and co founder speak about the work of the nurses and counsellors and I was very moved by their work. I also know a local family who have received support from the trust. I have been overwhelmed by the support of friends and fellow volunteers at the Chichester Canal. I have raised more than £1,200 from the ride as well as almost £800 from a fish and chip supper and quiz in March. It is wonderful to be able to contribute to the work of the Trust. Never had a glass of bubbly been more welcome!”