Checkatrade relocation — what happens next for the staff and site

Checkatrade has announced its departure from Selsey, but where do staff members go from here and what will be happening to the current site?

The company has made clear that it is not making anyone redundant and it hopes all staff will relocate to the new base in Lakeside, Portsmouth.

Tracy Hodgkiss, interim HR director, said: “Our employees are at the heart of our business operations, and therefore we want to support them where we can with a seamless transition throughout the office move.

"We recognise that moving your place of work can be distressing both personally and professionally, and so we will be helping everyone with their individual needs as we value our workforce and want them to come on this positive business journey with us as we continue to grow and expand.”

Following today’s announcement, Checkatrade confirmed all employees will have a 1:1 consultation with a member of the senior leadership team with additional support provided by their line manager and a representative from HR.

A spokesman they will be kept updated throughout the process with 'regular communications' from Checkatrade.

She added: "We value our employees and very much hope that they will move with us. Their roles are not redundant, we are moving them.

"Throughout this process we’ll be working with our employees, including a 1:1 consultation process, to find the best possible solution for them."

Checkatrade said it will continue to recruit the roles required to support its 'ambitious business plans' and its 'headcount will grow with us'.

The spokesman added: "For example, we are currently recruiting a number of technology developers as our products and services continue to evolve."

As of yet, there are no plans in place for the current Checkatrade location in Selsey, but the company said it intends to continue 'supporting the local area'.

A spokesman added: "Selsey has a great community. The Selsey headquarters are rented properties and we will discuss the options available with the landlord."

