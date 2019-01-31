Chichester and Midhurst planning applications 31 Jan - 6 Feb 2019

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council.

Bepton

SDNP/18/06491/CND | Mr Keyes | Hopkiln Cottage, Bell Lane, Bepton | Demolition of existing dwelling and replacement with 2-storey detached dwelling. Retention of Hopkiln Barn and conversion to habitable accommodation including link to proposed replacement dwelling. Detached garage - Variation of condition 1 of planning permission SDNP/14/02424/FUL - Amendments to plans and elevations as a result of change of access position.

SDNP/19/00105/LDE | The Cowdray Estate | Church Farm, Bugshill Lane, Bepton | Existing lawful development certificate to regularise the construction of existing track completed more than four years ago.

Bignor

SDNP/18/06168/LIS | Mrs Lucie Patrick | Coaters House, Back Lane, Bignor | Repair to boundary wall.

Birdham

BI/19/00114/PNO | Mr A Strange | Hundredsteddle Farm, Hundredsteddle Lane, Birdham | Grain store and machinery store.

Chichester

CC/19/00031/FUL | Mr James Baird-Parker | Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane, Chichester | Replace suspended flooring in University House and remove the asbestos currently in the service duct.

CC/19/00032/LBC | Mr James Baird-Parker | Bishop Otter, Campus College Lane, Chichester | Replace suspended flooring in University House and remove the asbestos currently in the service duct.

CC/19/00044/LBC | Mr Darryl Sparshott | Flat 2, 6 Cooper Street, Chichester | Replacement of damaged wooden window and tiling.

CC/19/00091/TCA | Mr Ben Splude | 118 St Pancras, Chichester | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T1) and 1 no. Mimosa tree (T4). Crown reduce by 30% (reducing back to existing/previous pruning points) on 2 no. Poplar trees (T2 and T3).

CC/19/00146/FUL | Rev Daniel Slatter | Laura Ashley, 104 The Hornet, Chichester | Change of use of existing retail unit to space for public worship and community activities/office space and meeting room and provision of counselling and other relevant services. Provision for a store and distribution room for Chichester Food Bank - variation of condition 9 of planning permission CC/18/01754/FUL - variation to hours of use.

CC/19/00151/DOM | Mr & Mrs Christopher Friend | 66 Lyndhurst Road, Chichester | Demolition of existing single storey rear extensions and construction of two storey rear extension

CC/19/00153/DOM | Mr Paul Hague | 4 Alexandra Road, Chichester | Alterations, extension and loft conversion to existing dwelling

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/00059/FUL | Mr John Wyatt | Aubrey Cottage, Cot Lane, Chidham | Change use to include holiday accommodation.

Cocking

SDNP/19/00123/TCA | Mr & Mrs Jackson | Castersbrooke, Mill Lane, Cocking | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Willow tree (marked on the plan as T1). Pollard to a finished height of 4m (above ground level) on 8 no. Willow trees (marked on the plan as T2- T9). Coppice down to ground level (located on the bank) on approx. 9 no. trees (mix of Hazel, Willow and Plum trees) (marked on the plan as T10).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/00112/DOM | Mr & Mrs Walshe | 2 Second Avenue, Bracklesham | Proposed utility room extension to side of property, (to rear of existing garage) and loft conversion, with associated internal alteration works.

EWB/19/00128/FUL | The Woodger Trust | Martlets, Peerley Road, East Wittering | Construction of 2 no. semi detached houses and associated works (Re-submission of EWB/18/02112/FUL).

Fernhurst

SDNP/18/06558/FUL | Mr Bill Gourlay | Recreation Ground, The Green, Fernhurst | Part demolition and part reconstruction including rear and side extensions of clubhouse with internal alterations.

SDNP/19/00189/HOUS | Mr Eric Willner | Fairview, 53 Midhurst Road, Fernhurst | First floor extension with alterations and additions to fenestration.

SDNP/19/00178/HOUS | Mr David Hall | 1 Fernden Hill Cottages, Fernden Lane, Fernhurst | Proposed front porch and rear single floor extension with alterations and additions to fenestration.

Funtington

SDNP/19/00162/HOUS | Mr D Watt | West Cottage Pumping Station, Woodend, Funtington | Two storey rear extension. Demolition of existing single garage and erection of detached double garage to rear of property.

Graffham

SDNP/18/05316/HOUS | Anglo Chinese Retirement Scheme | The Folly, Graffham Common Road, Graffham | Change use of garage to habitable accommodation, extensions, creation of first storey terraces and insertion of a veranda.

Harting

SDNP/18/05521/HOUS | Mr Terry Jurd | 35 Culvers, South Harting | Erection of an open sided single storey oak framed lean to with a glass roof to front of house.

SDNP/18/06601/HOUS | Mr Henry Keville | Hucksholt Farm, Well House, B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road, Compton | Proposed 11m x 4m ceramic swimming pool with an automatic safety cover and a fresh water system, 1 no. pool filtration unit and 1 no. air source heat pump.

SDNP/18/06602/LIS | Mr Henry Keville | Hucksholt Farm, Well House, B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road, Compton | Proposed 11m x 4m ceramic swimming pool with an automatic safety cover and a fresh water system, 1 no. pool filtration unit and 1 no. air source heat pump.

Hunston

HN/19/00155/DOM | Mr & Mrs R Lock | Moat Lodge, Church Lane, Hunston | Change of use of existing utility room and store to create a guest suite with alterations to fenestration.

HN/19/00156/LBC | Mr & Mrs R Lock | Moat Lodge, Church Lane, Hunston | Change of use of existing utility room and store to create a guest suite with alterations to fenestration.

Kirdford

KD/19/00149/DOM | Mrs A Wood | 3 Townfield, Kirdford | Single storey rear extension; front porch and bay window.

Lavant

LV/18/03493/FUL | Sunley Estates Ltd. | Playing Field Pook Lane, Lavant | The erection of 18 dwellings (including nine affordable units) accessed via Lavant Road (A286), the provision of open space, pedestrian link and community parking and associated works. (Chichester

District Council to determine the re-location of football pitch).

Lodsworth

SDNP/18/06188/HOUS | Mr & Mrs McInnes | Hilltop, Highstead Lane, Bexley Hill, Lodsworth | Demolition of existing outbuildings and construction of replacement outbuilding.

SDNP/19/00109/LDE | Mr. David Bodmer | Lickfold Cottage, Surrey Road, Lickfold, Lurgashall, Petworth | Existing lawful development certificate to regularise alternations/changes from originally approved LD/08/00237/DOM Oak framed garage/gamesroom/workshop/summerhouse.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/18/03279/DOM | Mrs. Fiona Hughes | Hathaway, Loxwood Road, Plaistow | Retrospective application for the erection of a car port.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/00182/TCA | Mr Findlay | 3 Sandrock Cottages, A283 Hillgrove Lane To Luffs Meadow, Northchapel | Notification of intention to prune (reduce crown) back to previous pollard points, remove all epicormic growth and to remove deadwood on 1 no. Hornbeam tree (T1).

Selsey

SY/19/00121/PLD | Mr & Mrs Thrussell | The Thrussells, 18 Coxes Road, Selsey | Rear single storey extension.

SY/19/00131/DOM | Mr Paul Hood | 61 Hillfield Road, Selsey | Single storey extension.

Singleton

SDNP/19/00200/LDP | Mr and Mrs J Lerwill | 1 Bankside, Charlton Road, Singleton | Single storey rear extension.

Southbourne

SB/18/03419/FUL | Mr R Daron | 19 The Drive, Southbourne | Proposed new roof with an increased pitch and dormers to front and rear elevations, and division of existing dwelling into two dwellings.

SB/19/00106/DOM | Mr Greg McCormick | 1 Elm Tree Cottages, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted | First floor Side and (replacement) single storey rear extension.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/18/06373/FUL | Mr G Morgan | Land North of The Sorrells, School Lane, Stedham | Erection of a single detached dwelling together with associated works.

Tangmere

TG/18/03119/DOM | Mrs Wendy Foster | Spinney Cottage, Tangmere Road, Tangmere | Single storey rear extension and porch.

Tillington

SDNP/18/06438/LIS | Mr T Compton | Upperton Cart Shed to South of Upperton Cottage, Upperton Road, Upperton, Tillington | Proposed restoration works to timber frame and masonry plinth, replacement of cladding and existing clay tiles.

Westbourne

WE/19/00011/LBC | Ms Susan Rutter | Routledge Cottage, East Street, Westbourne | Repairs to rear porch to replace worn materials.

WE/19/00097/TPA | Mrs Emerson | 1 Willow Gardens, Westbourne | Re-pollard (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Alder tree within Group, G1 subject to WE/74/01048/TPO.

Westhampnett

WH/18/03318/ADV | Mr Brad Slingo | Land Off Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett | 1 no. MSM signs, 9 no. flag and flag pole signs, 1 no. SSM sign, 2 no. SSS signs, 6 no. SSS signs, 2 no. house plaque, 1 no. fascia sign, 1 no. opening hours vinyl and dots sign, 1 no. sales clock, 1 no. post box and brochure holder and 1 no. gable end letters for sales arena pertinent to Madgwick Park scheme for 300 dwelling units.

West Itchenor

WI/19/00113/TCA | Mr Ian Lodder | Oldfield House, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2-3m (all round) on 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (marked on plan as T1). Crown reduce by up to 1m (all round) on 2 no. Bay trees (marked on plan as T2 and T3).

West Wittering

WW/19/00123/FUL | Mr & Mrs A Gallagher | Pellew, Seaward Drive, West Wittering | Demolition of 1 no. existing dwelling and erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling and associated works.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/00124/FUL | Jane Butler | Old Helyers Farm, Kirdford Road, Wisborough Green | Replacement of existing permanent residential caravan with a new dwelling and relocation of the existing access.