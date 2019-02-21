Chichester and Midhurst planning applications, February 21-27

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council.

Bepton

SDNP/19/00292/TCA | Ms. Helena Vokos | Orchard House, Bepton Road, Bepton | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Spruce tree, reduce height by up to 3-4m and widths by up to 1m on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree and crown reduce by 2-3m (all round) on 1 no. Copper Beech tree.

Birdham

BI/19/00219/DOM | Mrs S Bevis | Hundred Steddles House, Hundredsteddle Lane, Birdham | Annexe to replace as permitted garage - permission 18/00895/DOM and 14/00036/DOM.

BI/19/00431/AGR | Mr A Strange | Hundredsteddle Farm, Hundredsteddle Lane, Birdham | Grain store and machinery store.

Bosham

BO/18/03117/FUL | The Millstream Hotel | Millstream Hotel, Bosham Lane, Bosham | Proposed extensions with new main entrance and various internal and external alterations and additions including associated roof works and changes to fenestration. New detached pavilion and lean-to and replacement bin and recycling area.

BO/19/00259/DOM | Mr Colin Paton | The Holt, Bosham Hoe, Bosham | Construction of an open air in ground swimming pool.

BO/19/00361/PA14J | Ms Carty | Ham Farm, Main Road, Bosham | Application for prior approval for the installation of solar PV modules on the roofs of non-domestic buildings.

Boxgrove

BX/19/00197/DOM | Mr Paul Smith | Fairfield, The Street, Boxgrove | Demolition of existing rear conservatory and the construction of a single storey rear extension.

BX/19/00333/FUL | Mr Callum Safe | Land North West Of Rookfield Priors Acre, Boxgrove | Erection of 3 no. dwellings - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission BX/17/03042/FUL - to regularise a change to the porch of Plot 1.

Chichester

CC/19/00134/LBC | Mr Peter Roberts | Chichester War Memorial, Litten Gardens, St Pancras, Chichester | Cut lettering South Africa Hopkyns TG with lead infill onto stone face of war memorial commonwealth war dead plaque.

CC/19/00144/LBC | Mr Peter Roberts (Chichester City Council) | Chichester City Council, The Council House, North Street, Chichester | Replace existing timber and georgian wired glazed roof lantern above lift lobby staircase with new timber framed double glazed roof lantern with gable ends, and associated works.

CC/19/00215/LBC | Mr James Baird-Parker | South House, Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane, Chichester | The replacement of 37 no. windows in the south link corridor of University House.

CC/19/00225/DOM | Mrs T Lui | 41 William Road, Chichester | Proposed loft conversion, garage conversion and extension to rear of property.

CC/19/00248/FUL | Mr Denis Callander | 32 North Street, Chichester | Creation 2 no. parking spaces for existing residential units at 1st and 2nd floors, associated rear elevation ground floor double garage door to replace existing window, and various internal works.

CC/19/00301/TCA | Mr Noureddine Chahboune | 2 The Gardens, College Lane, Chichester | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Oak tree.

CC/19/00346/DOM | Mr & Mrs Atkins | 5 The Pitcroft, Chichester | Rear and side extensions.

CC/19/00362/TPA | Rev Dr Irene Smale | 9 Canal Place, Chichester | Fell 1 no. Mimosa tree (T1) subject to CC/99/00322/TPO.

CC/19/00363/DOM | Mr & Mrs Chahboune | 26 Fishbourne Road, East Chichester | Demolition of conservatory and erection of two storey front extension. Various alterations and additions to fenestration.

CC/19/00380/TPA | Mrs Hettie Conboy | 2 Graffham Close, Chichester | Fell 1 no. Ash tree within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/19/00384/DOM | Mr & Mrs Andrews | 5 Tregarth Road, Chichester | Two storey side and rear extension. Addition of rear dormer on second floor to create additional accommodation.

CC/19/00398/DOM | Mr R Smyth | 3 St Wilfrid Road, Chichester | Proposed single storey side and rear extensions, change of use of loft to habitable accommodation. Associated roof works, alterations and additions to fenestration.

CC/19/00400/LBC | T Roe | Timothy Roe 12 - 13 South Street, Chichester | Renewal of Listed Planning Approval CC/15/02549/LBC for replacement fascia and signage, repairs, refurbishment and painting shop front.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/18/02527/DOM | Mr Daniel Woods | 12 Mansfield Cottages, Main Road, Nutbourne | Retrospective garage.

CH/19/00345/DOM | Mr Michael Wrennall | Cut Mill House, Cut Mill, Chidham | Four car garage with storage including extended driveway, and partial extension of South-Eastern wall.

CH/19/00347/DOM | Mr Michael Wrennall | Cut Mill House, Cut Mill, Chidham | Proposed acoustic fence.

CH/19/00392/DOM | Mr M Gregory | Dunearn, Broad Road, Nutbourne | Proposed rear flat roof extension - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission CH/17/00743/DOM - to enlarge footprint of extension and use different eaves treatment in accordance to submitted drawings 18/0217/01, 02, 03, 04 and 5.

Donnington

D/19/00332/DOM | Miss L Yeo | 3 Southfields Close, Donnington | Loft conversion with dormer projection front and rear.

D/19/00350/LBC | Mr & Mrs S & J Sellers | Hardings Farm, Selsey Road, Donnington | Replacement of 8 no. windows to North, East and South Elevations (like for like).

Easebourne

SDNP/19/00482/HOUS | Mr & Mrs D Pearce | Upperfield Cottage, Upperfield, Easebourne | Erection of single storey side extension and detached garage.

East Dean

SDNP/19/00550/CND | Mrs J North | 13A Droke Lane, East Dean | Proposed side and rear extensions. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/18/03131/HOUS, alterations to front door, various windows and addition of roof lantern.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/00194/DOM | Mrs Shaaron Morgan | 17 Seafield Close, East Wittering | Change of use of garage to habitable space including door and window alterations and external material changes, and internal alterations.

EWB/19/00311/DOM | Mr & Mrs Coe | Tigne, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham | Amendments to application ref: EWB/17/02073/DOM Alterations and extensions to existing property, including two storey rear extension and balcony. Proposed eaves and ridge height to be increased by 225mm.

EWB/19/00343/DOM | Mr & Mrs Pettitt | 113 Stocks Lane, East Wittering | Demolition of existing garage and erection of single storey side and rear extension.

EWB/19/00376/DOM | Mr David Clancey | Laridae, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham | Demolition of existing first floor balcony and construction of new balcony.

Ebernoe

EN/19/00318/ELD | Margaret Wood | Land South Of Hoebridge Cottage, Balls Cross, Ebernoe | Certificate of Lawfulness of Existing Use or Development (CLEUD) relating to building works (tractor shed) completed more than four years ago.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/00263/TPO | Mrs O’Donovan | The Coach House, 12 Midhurst Road, Fernhurst | Remove 1 no. large branch (approx 6m from ground level) on north sector (overhanging adjacent garden) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to FH/82/00464/TPO.

Fishbourne

FB/19/00213/DOM | Mr And Mrs H Greeff | Selbourne 18 Salthill Road Fishbourne Chichester | Alteration and side extension together with front boundary wall.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/00532/TPO | Mr Kevin Twelvetrees | Lyle House, School Lane, Fittleworth | Crown reduce back to old wound points (as approved in 2013 - tree app. SDNP/13/03569/TPO) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to FT/91/00506/TPO.

Funtington

SDNP/19/00523/CND | Mr and Mrs Tate | Land South of Braefoot, Southbrook Road, West Ashling | Retention and continued use of mobile home for gypsy family occupation including existing timber shed and refuse enclosure. Variation of condition 2 and 3 from planning permission SDNP/17/00949/FUL (APP/Y9507/C/17/3179213 _ 3179214 _ 3179508), to make Planning Permission permanent.

SDNP/19/00645/TPO | Mr Richard Wignall-Jones | Windmill Cottage, Southbrook Road, West Ashling | Crown reduce by 4m (all round) on 1 no. Poplar tree (T1) subject to FU/96/00534/TPO.

SDNP/19/00582/TCA | Mr David Shears | Country Fayre, Common Road, Funtington | Notification of intention to pollard down to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1 on plan).

Graffham

SDNP/19/00448/TCA | Mr Bill Dukes | The Rectory, Graffham Street, Graffham | Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 5.5m (above ground level), crown reduce by up to 2.5m (all round), crown thin by 25% and deadwood on 1 no. Apple tree (T3). Crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) (approx. 25%) and crown thin by 25% on 2 no. Apple trees (T4 and T5).

Kirdford

KD/19/00132/DOM | Messrs Joe And Carlo Correale | Copse Cottage Farm, Kirdford | Proposed two storey side extension to existing farm house with 3 no. dormers.

North Mundham

NM/19/00348/TCA | Mr & Mrs Goldsmith | Severels Runcton Lane, Runcton | Notification of intention to thin stems by approx. 33% on 3 no. Sycamore trees (T1). Remove low branch over drive (limb diameter 150mm) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T3). Fell 2 no. Sycamore trees (T4 and T6). Reduce height to east by 6m and to west by 4m and reduce dominant extending limb to west by 3m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T5). Reduce west sector by 5m on 1 no. Maple tree (T7). Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T8). Crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 2 no. Beech trees (T9 and T11) and 1 no. Oak tree (T10). Reduce east sectors by 6m on 8 no. Yew trees (line) (T12). Reduce height by 5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T13).

Oving

O/19/00269/FUL | Claudia and Victoria Langmead | Merston Drier Barn, Marsh Lane, Merston, Oving | Change of use from agricultural barn to vehicle storage.

Lavant

SDNP/19/00141/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Hancock | Peacock Lodge, West Lavant Road, Lavant | Demolition of outbuilding and erection of two storey ancillary annexe.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/00442/TCA | Mrs Jane Landstrom | Bishops Cottage, 164 High Hamstead Lane, Lurgashall | Notification to fell 1 no. Pear tree (Pyrus Calleryana “Chanticlear”) ( T1).

SDNP/19/00494/HOUS | Sir V Ellis | Greengate Farm House, High Hamstead Lane, Lurgashall | Demolition of existing conservatory, replacement rear ground floor extension with loggia. Front extension to annex. Alterations and additions to fenestration.

SDNP/19/00495/LIS | Sir V Ellis | Greengate Farm House, High Hamstead Lane, Lurgashall | Demolition of existing conservatory, replacement rear ground floor extension and loggia. Internal alterations and refurbishment works. Front extension to annex. Alterations and additions to fenestration including replacement of UPVC windows with timber casement windows.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/00112/TPO | Mr Dominic Parrish | Land West of 16-68 Barlavington Way, Midhurst | Fell 2 no. Hazel trees, 32 no. Alder trees, 2 no. Birch trees and 1 no. Laurel tree (all marked with blue dots). Fell 4 no. Ash trees, 14 no. Alder trees, 7 no. Chestnut trees and 1 no. Willow tree and coppice on 5 no. Hazel clumps (all marked with blue crosses). Remove 2 no. lowest laterals on east sector on 1 no. Oak tree (unmarked ) and remove laterals up to 2m (above ground level) on 1 no. clump of Willow (Red cross). Reduce east sector by 2m on 1 no. another Oak tree (unmarked) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (marked with a red dot). On approx. 72 no. trees, within Woodlands, W1’s subject to MI/82/01100/TPO and MI/17/00110/TPONP.

Petworth

SDNP/19/00486/HOUS | Mr R Moorby | Rectory Gate House, Rectory Lane, Petworth | Proposed single storey rear extension with alterations and additions to fenestration. Replacement and repair of various timber casement windows with slender double glazed units.

SDNP/19/00487/LIS | Mr R Moorby | Rectory Gate House, Rectory Lane, Petworth | Proposed single storey rear extension with alterations and additions to fenestration. Replacement and repair of various timber casement windows with slender double glazed units.

SDNP/19/00505/HOUS | Mrs Carol Page | Leith Cottage, Angel Street, Petworth | Replacement of rear extension and internal alterations.

SDNP/19/00506/LIS | Mrs Carol Page | Leith Cottage, Angel Street, Petworth | Replacement of rear extension and internal alterations.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/00216/DOM | Mr Ibrahim El Moghraby | The Burrows, Plaistow Road, Ifold | Removal of overgrown conifers and box hedge behind a willow fence and levelling of ground. Insertion of a closeboard fence behind the existing willow fence. Insertion of laurel bushes between the closeboard and willow fences.

PS/19/00356/DOM | Mr And Mrs J Baileff | Oak Lodge, The Drive, Ifold, Loxwood | Erection of front first floor extension and rear ground floor extension with alterations and additions to fenestration.

PS/19/00393/PLD | Mrs Alison Caddock | Oakwood House, Chalk Road, Ifold, Loxwood | Construction of ground floor single storey side extension with new water drainage connecting to current drainage.

Selsey

SY/19/00107/ADV | Mr Jeff Alan | Penny Lane, 118 High Street, Selsey | 2 no. non-illuminated fascia signs positioned at front and side of shop.

SY/19/00136/DOM | Miss Angela McCann | Sandhurst, 8 Peachey Road, Selsey | Proposed rear extension.

SY/19/00241/ADV | Mr George Moakes | 98 High Street, Selsey | Replacement of 1no. internally illuminated fascia sign.

SY/19/00270/DOM | Mr Clive Brown | 18 Meadowland, Selsey | Erection of single storey front and rear extensions.

SY/19/00349/PLD | Mr T Martin | 9 The Horseshoe, Selsey | Single storey rear extension.

Southbourne

SB/19/00142/DOM | Mr C Soper | 1 Glenwood Road, Southbourne | Two storey side extension – Variation of condition 2 of planning permission SB/17/01681/DOM - Extend living room into garage, change garage door to a window and replace boundary hedge with a wall.

SB/19/00338/TPA | Mr Brooks | 15 The Drive, Southbourne | Crown reduce by 2m (all round)back to previous prunning points on 1 no. Beech tree (T1) subject to SB/92/00890/TPO

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/00282/FUL | Mr Samuels | North Barn, Minsted Lane, Minsted, Stedham | Alterations to approved/existing access serving units 3 and 4 and erection of new boundary walls.

SDNP/19/00537/TCA | Mrs Christine Dicks | Ironstone, 31 The Alley, Stedham, Midhurst | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Wych Elm tree (quoted as 3 on sketch plan).

SDNP/19/00545/LDP | Mr N Tibbitt and Ms A Townshend | Ivy Cottage, Iping Lane, Iping | Installation of 5 no. roof lights to enable a change of use of loft to habitable accommodation.

Stoughton

SDNP/18/06262/HOUS | Mr E FFinch-Mitchell | Manor Cottage, Brooks Nap Road, Walderton | Alterations to annex building, new french doors,extension and cladding with timber. Alterations to modern boundary wall and replacement french doors to north east elevation.

SDNP/19/00359/CND | Mr & Mrs Dwayne and Elmear Lysaght | Green Lanes, Back Lane, Forestside, Stoughton | Demolition of ground floor boiler/ utility room and wc, and first floor en-suite bathroom. Proposed kitchen/ dining extension, and other internal and external alterations including replacement windows. Demolition of garage and erection of linked annexe building with garden storage (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/18/04257/HOUS. Various changes to external and internal layout amendment to approved drawings).

SDNP/19/00536/TCA | Rosemary Eatherden | Flint Ridge, Cooks Lane, Walderton | Notification of intention to reduce height by 2m and remove any dead, crossing or epicormic branches as necessary on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as 1). Crown reduce by 1.5-2m (all round) and remove any dead, crossing or epicormic branches as necessary on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as 2).

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/19/00458/CCC | Matthew Robins | and West of, Mill Lane, Dumpford, Trotton | Confirmation of compliance of conditions from planning permission 93/01884/FUL.

Westbourne

WE/19/00337/TCA | Mrs Louise Coates | Ashcroft, East Street, Westbourne | Notification of intention to reduce east sector by 3m on 1 no. Ash tree.

WE/19/00402/DOM | Mr & Mrs D Rehill | Barley End House, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote, Westbourne | Erection of detached garage with habitable accommodation on first floor.

Westhampnett

WH/19/00130/LBC | Mrs T Keyter | The Stables Stane Street, Maudlin, Westhampnett | Installation of bifold doors to rear northern elevation.

WH/19/00307/DOM | Mrs T Keyter | The Stables, Stane Street, Maudlin, Westhampnett | Installation of bifold doors to rear northern elevation.

West Itchenor

WI/19/00299/FUL | Mr D Barty | Northshore Yacht Limited, The Street, Itchenor | Demolition of existing office building, erection of office/boat building facility, extension and re-cladding of existing boat manufacture building - Variation of Condition 13 of planning permission WI/07/00188/FUL.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/00396/PLD | Mr D Grout | 1 Barns Cottages, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst | Erection of rear single storey extension and alterations and additions to fenestration.

West Wittering

WW/19/00243/FUL | Junnell Homes Ltd | 1 And 2 West Cottages, Cakeham Road, West Wittering | Demolition of existing pair of semi-detached houses and replacement with 2 no. detached houses (re-submission of WW/18/02850/FUL).

WW/19/00308/DOM | Mrs Lottie Darwin | Safari, 2 Ella Close, West Wittering | Roof extension and alterations with rooflights. Side ground floor extension and new porch.