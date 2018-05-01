Chichester and Pagham set for cup-final showdown

Chichester City and Pagham have both had great seasons – but only one will end it with a trophy in the cabinet.

The neighbours and rivals head to Lancing tomorrow (May 2) evening for the final of the RUR Charity Cup.

It will be the first of two meetings between them in four days – they play their rearranged league game at Nyetimber Lane on Saturday, May 5.

Richie Hellen and Tom Simmonds’ Lions arguably have the edge going into the final.

They won 5-0 at Oaklands Park in the SCFL premier derby on Boxing Day.

But memories of that day will doubtless be used by Chi boss Miles Rutherford in his team talk.

Both sides have had to come through four rounds to make the final. Chi City have beaten Arundel 6-0, Ringmer 3-2, Horsham YMCA 2-0 and Broadbridge Heath 2-0, while Pagham have triumphed 5-1 against Seaford, 3-2 over AFC Uckfield, 5-0 versus Crawley Down Gatwick and 2-0 against Newhaven.

Kick-off at Culver Road, Lancing, the home of the Sussex FA, is at 7.15pm.

We’ll have a full report later in the evening at www.chichester.co.uk and www.bognor.co.uk