Chichester Armistice commemoration: Bishop Luffa hold whole school service

Bishop Luffa School held an Armistice commemoration service this afternoon (Friday, November 9).

The whole school service, attended by Mayor Martyn Bell and his wife, representatives from the British Legion and the Regiment Royal Artillery, started at 1.35pm.

Students congregated on the field in a 'horseshoe shape' to hear a selection of readings, thoughts and prayers, whilst wreathes were laid, and the Last Post was played, before a two minutes silence.

Mayor Martyn Bell said the idea was 'tremendous'. He added: "It is bringing it home to the youngsters. It is so important for them to know about the terrible sacrifice as a lesson for the future. The message is to spread peace.

"It is important to teach the children about the futility of war. I am just delighted that the school did this on such a large scale."

A spokesman for the school said it was a chance for the whole school community to come together in 'solemn remembrance', with over 1,500 pupils and staff.



Bishop Luffa headteacher Austen Hindman said It was a 'very special event', in the making since 2014.

He added: "We have been thinking about it ever since then. If you are a child in this country, you need to remember what happened.

"The students were excellent and it was wonderful to have so many parents and VIPs here. There were over 100 parents. I felt very honoured to be apart of it."

