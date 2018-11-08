Chichester Armistice commemoration: How local schools will be marking the occasion

Chichester will come together to remember those who fell in the First World War on Sunday, and a number of local schools will mark the occasion with their own special ceremonies and displays.

Bishop Luffa School are holding a whole school Armistice commemoration on Friday November 9 at 1.35pm.

An art display created from an army camouflage net, handcrafted poppies and a silent soldier silhouette have formed the centrepiece of Singleton school's'Remembrance Day commemoration. Picture contributed

A spokeman said the whole school will congregate on the field in a 'horseshoe shape' to hear a selection of readings, thoughts and prayers. Wreathes will be laid, and the Last Post will be played and there will also be 2 minutes silence.

The spokesman added: "This will be a chance for the whole school community to come together in solemn remembrance (over 1,500 pupils and staff). The service will be completed by 2.30pm.

"Parents have been invited to attend the service and we have representatives from the British Legion attending.

"Three members of the Regiment Royal Artillery will be there, as well as the Mayor of Chichester, Martyn Bell."

Oakwood wreath at the grave of Captain Fenn. Picture contributed

Singleton School have made a 'stunning' art display created from an army camouflage net, handcrafted poppies and a ‘silent soldier' silhouette have formed the centrepiece of Singleton C.E. Primary School’s commemoration.

According to a Singleton school spokesman, pupils have been busy creating the poppies to put towards a huge display outside the front of the school in Charlton Road.

The spokesman added: "As part of their assemblies this term, the children have been thinking about peace and the remembrance of those who have given their lives in war.

"Linked to this, 2018 marks the Centenary of the Armistice, bringing peace at the end of the First World War. A two minute silence will be kept in school and there will be poppies and other items for sale in school to raise funds for the Royal British Legion."

Head teacher Christopher Todd, said: “It’s important to us as a school to think about all those who have fought and died in war and what Remembrance means to us all.

"The poppies that the children have created look absolutely fantastic, and they are all extremely proud of the work they have put into the display.

"My thanks to the school staff for their creativity in producing the display and we are also very grateful to Lt. Col. Steve Gaskin of 3 rd Armd Bde, who kindly loaned us the camouflage net and the silent soldier silhouette and to Falcon Fabrics, who supplied the material for making the poppies.”

Prebendal School are hosting a history day with teachers dressing up and holding talks about the First World War, to help students learn more about their past.

Chichester’s Oakwood School have created a new War Memorial Garden and curriculum to mark the 100-year Armistice anniversary

A spokesman said the garden features a 'Tommy' silhouette from the British Legion's 'There But Not There' campaign. The spokesman added: "Children from year two to year six have each created beautiful red ceramic poppies to adorn the garden, providing a powerful visual reminder to children of the school’s local military connections, remembering members of the school community who gave their lives.

"The youngest children are linking their curriculum studies with Chichester’s local community by building a Memory Box that shares anecdotes and photographs which recognise and appreciate the memories of elder family members and friends and their roles within wartime Britain.

"The curriculum for older pupils will focus on many aspects of the war, ranging from investigating the vast effect on all the countries involved, to technology and the roles that animals played, as well as looking at how children’s contributions during the war effort were valued."

The spokesman said children will also be recreating an old tradition by walking to St Mary’s Chapel, Sennicotts, to lay a wreath of poppies at the grave of Oakwood founder and decorated soldier, captain Richard Fenn.

Assistant headteacher, Yvonne Lee, who led the project, said: “The whole school is involved in honouring this anniversary and is deeply aware of the links it has with members of our school community, past and present, and the wider community here in Chichester."

Oakwood will be performing with other local choirs in ‘The Armistice Centenary Commemoration and Reconciliation Concert’ evening performance at Chichester Cathedral on Saturday November 10. The school has also performed a concert of WWI songs with children from other local primary schools.

