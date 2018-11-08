Chichester Armistice commemoration: Priory Park to hold service and driftwood horse display

Priory Park will be holding a short service on Remembrance Sunday at 10am.

Cllr Richard Plowman, who recently stepped down as chairman of Friends of Priory Park, said the service will be held at the base of the poppies in Priory Park, which were made for Priory Park 100 and cascading over the mound have become an attraction in the park.

PrioryPark poppies,madeforPrioryPark100, and cascading over the mound have become an attraction in the park. Picture contributed

Richard added: "After the wonderful Priory Park 100 drumhead service, we all thought this would be a good way to mark Armistice Day as Priory Park was given to the people as a war memorial as well as a place of recreation.

"All are welcome to this short two minute silence and eulogy of 'We will remember them'."

At the Mayor’s Oxmarket exhibition, Trudy Redfern exhibited a full size drift wood sculpture of a horse (pictured), which will be on display at the park on Sunday.

Trudy said: "My full-size driftwood horse will be on display at the above on 11/11th to honour the spirit and bravery of the horse and the sacrifice made by horses in the war.

"I decided I would build a life-size horse made entirely from driftwood. I have always loved and owned horses so I thought a sculpture made solely from re-cycled natural material would be the perfect thing to celebrate the horse. I had been collecting driftwood for about two years."

Trudy said she had previously made 'life-size driftwood horse-heads', with the first created in memory of her own horse.

She added: "I wanted something life-size and tactile. Subsequently my two following horse-heads were chosen by David Shepherd and the Wildlife foundation as their favourite sculpture, and featured in their advertising campaign.

"My aim is to have it cast in bronze so that people can enjoy it for years to come."

