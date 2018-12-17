Chichester based accountants named the UK's Small Firm of the Year

Chichester based Rowdens Chartered Accountants has been named the UK's Small Firm of the Year by cloud software provider Xero.

Rowdens said it received the award at the recent Xero conference, in front of an audience of more than 3,000 delegates, for its expertise in providing cloud accounting solutions to businesses.

Rowdens director Penny Rowden said: “What makes this so special is that the award is for all round excellence in looking after clients on Xero.

"We have been a Xero Gold Partner for a number of years but this award really recognises our expertise in assisting clients to transition to Xero, training staff on Xero and offering advice on integrating apps. This enables our clients to be far more profitable and efficient.”

A company spokesman said it has been trading in Chichester for more than 11 years working with small and medium sized businesses on a range of accounting and business needs.

It added that Xero is used by over 350,000 businesses in the UK alone and is making a 'huge impact' in the way small and medium sized businesses run their bookkeeping and accounts and work with their accountant.

"Xero and its marketplace of over 750 cloud based apps transform the way that businesses run by streamlining, automating and simplifying the majority of the business functions required," it said.

"Xero can save business owners hours of time as well as significantly improve cashflow by automating both invoicing and credit control."

Penny said that anything the company can do to minimise the time spent bookkeeping is a 'huge win'.

She added: "Let’s face it, no person ever went into business to devote their time to bookkeeping after a hard day’s work. We use as much technology as possible, ourselves, and encourage our clients to do the same."

Jonathan Rowden said Xero allows the company to be 'far more hands on' with clients in providing advice.

For more information, call Rowdens on 01243 776088 or visit www.rowdens-ltd.co.uk.