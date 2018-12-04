Chichester beaches’ bathing water achieves excellent status

Water at two beaches managed by Chichester District Council has achieved excellent status for the 2019 bathing season.

Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) awarded the classification to Bracklesham Bay and Selsey following monitoring by the Environment Agency (EA) between 2015 and 2018.

The bathing water at West Wittering beach, which is privately managed by the West Wittering Estate, was also rated as excellent.

Councillor John Connor, cabinet member for environment at Chichester District Council said it is ‘wonderful news’ for residents and visitors.

He added: “It means people can enjoy the highest bathing water standards possible.

“Selsey was selected as an area for improvement by Southern Water where excellent status could be achieved. As a result they are carrying out a huge amount of work including locating and removing any misconnected waste pipes which will affect water quality, increasing storage capacity in the foul network and increasing the capacity at the pumping station near East Beach to reduce combined sewer overflows.”

John said the council helped by working to ‘educate and improve’ communications around dog fouling and have encouraged people not to litter the beach through their Against Litter campaign.

See also: ‘Highest award possible’ for Chichester toilets at prestigious Loo of the Year Awards

Have you seen the ‘Mysterious Cucumber Man’ driving around Chichester?

Charity-funded Christmas tree stolen from Chichester Canal Trust