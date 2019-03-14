Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst planning applications, March 14-20

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council.

Arundel

AB/24/19/HH | Mr D Connolly | 11 Hazel Grove, Arundel | Single and two storey rear extension. Infill of existing porch. Conversion of garage and internal alterations.

AB/25/19/HH | Mrs l Paterson | 6 Torton Hill Road, Arundel | Construction of a part two storey part single storey extension; internal re-ordering and associated works

Aldwick

AW/68/19/T | Mr Sean Hodges | The Studio, Cypress Way, Aldwick | Crown lift 3m to 1No. Beech tree.

Bersted

BE/30/19/PL | Recycle Southern Ltd | Babsham Business Centre, Babsham Lane, Bersted | Retention of secure containers, welfare facilities & secure fencing together with associated landscaping works.

Birdham

BI/19/00444/FUL | Mr & Mrs Adrian and Diana Strange | Carthagena Farm, Bell Lane, Birdham | Demolition of one building and the retention and change of use of remaining agricultural building to B1 offices/workshops, 4 no. holiday lets, 2 no. small live/work units (Class D1 medical/health, well-being centres/clinics, residential well-being/health workshops/centre).

Bognor Regis

BR/43/19/PL | Beachway Management Ltd | 5 Richmond Avenue, Bognor Regis | 1 No. 1 bed flat over 3 bay carport (resubmission following BR/202/16/PL).

BR/64/19/HH | Mr S Hanson | 29 Madeira Avenue, Bognor Regis | Remove conservatory unit and build up existing wall to create extension to existing bungalow

Bosham

BO/19/00521/FUL | Mr & Mrs Wells | Land South Of Church Farm, Old Park Lane, Bosham | Change of use of land for the stationing of 3 No. Shepherd Huts to be used as tourist accommodation.

Boxgrove

BX/18/03177/DOM | Miss Anna Tarsey | Rose Cottage A285 Redvins Road To Tinwood Lane, Halnaker, Boxgrove | Removal of gate and replace with close boardgate at the front entrance to the property, attached by a wooden post to the side of the house. Replacement glass on 2 no. front windows.

BX/18/03178/LBC | Miss Anna Tarsey | Rose Cottage A285 Redvins Road To Tinwood Lane, Halnaker, Boxgrove | Removal of gate and replace with close boardgate at the front entrance to the property, attached by a wooden post to the side of the house. Replacement glass on 2 no. front windows.

BX/19/00470/FUL | Mr David Pickles | 19 Crouch Cross Lane, Boxgrove | Demolish existing single storey side extension, erection of 1 no. detached 3 bedroom house and creation of crossover. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission 16/02182/FUL. Introduce vertical hung clay tiles (Redland Rosemary ‘Blue Brindle’) at first floor level. Variation to approved drawings 1521-531A and 1521-532C.

Bury

SDNP/19/00749/HOUS | Mr and Mrs Wickins | Houghton End, 65 Coombe Crescent, Bury | Erection of single storey rear extension.

Chichester

CC/18/03240/TCA | Mr. Christopher Betteridge | 109 St Pancras, Chichester | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3m all round (back to previous pruning points) and crown lift by up to a maximum of 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Walnut tree (marked on plan as T1).

CC/19/00615/LBC | Mr Denis Callander | 32 North Street, Chichester | Creation 2 no. parking spaces for existing residential units at 1st and 2nd floors, associated rear elevation ground floor double garage door to replace existing window, and various internal works.

CC/19/00472/DOM | Mr And Mrs P Marsh | 4 Priory Road, Chichester | Installation of 4 no. roof lights, replacement windows and doors with alterations and additions. Roof works to raise roof height of rear ground floor.

CC/19/00520/DOM | Mr & Mrs H Wilkinson | 74 Whyke Lane, Chichester | Addition of conservatory to South Western elevation.

CC/19/00551/DOM | Mr And Mrs Raymond And Margaret Brown | 121 Bognor Road, Chichester | Convert garage to rear of property into habitable space.

CC/19/00549/PLD | Parkview Homes Ltd | 19 Southgate, Chichester | Proposed lawful development for change of use of first floor from Use Class A1 to Use Class C3 (to form two residential flats.)

CC/19/00572/DOM | Mrs Susan Robinson | Riverside Lodge, 7 Market Avenue, Chichester | Replacement of existing white UPV french windows.

CC/19/00570/TPA | Mr Clifford Vince | 10 Keepers Wood, Chichester | Fell 1 no. Cherry tree within Area, A1 subject to CC/72/00220/TPO.

CC/19/00617/LBC | Mr & Mrs Sullivan | Chase Cottage, 5 Tower Street, Chichester | Single storey rear extension, refurbishment and extension of cellars, replacement of metal framed windows for painted timber, internal alterations including replacement staircase and platform lift and conservation repairs. Replacement of carport with garage.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/18/02960/FUL | Network Rail | Level Crossing At Drift Lane, Bosham | Installation of two red light violation cameras at Drift Lane level crossing, together with ancillary signage.

Duncton

SDNP/19/00946/LDE | Mrs C Somerville | Herringbroom Studio, Duncton Common Road, Duncton | Domestic Garden to Herringbroom Studio.

Eastergate

EG/16/19/HH | Mr Ben Matthews | 49 Warren Way, Barnham | Two storey extension

EG/18/19/T | Mr Matthew Smith | 41 Downview Road, Barnham | Fell 2 No. Ash Trees.

East Preston

EP/23/19/HH | Mr P Haymes | 43 Sea Lane, East Preston | Caravan/carport

Ebernoe

SDNP/19/00695/CND | Mr W Jackson | Sparkes Farm, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross, Ebernoe | Demolition of various extensions to the rear and east sides of the house and replacement with new extensions. Variation of condition 2 [approved plans] from planning permission SDNP/16/02083/HOUS to allow improved design and deletion of previously approved basement

Felpham

FP/44/19/HH | Mr & Mrs Woollven | 8 The Midway, Felpham | Raising of roof over existing single storey to create habitable roofspace

FP/48/19/HH | Mr R Arnell-Smith | 36 Bursledon Close, Felpham | Single storey front & side extension and rear conservatory extension.

FP/49/19/HH | Mr & Mrs P Dye | 23 Roundle Avenue, Felpham | Two storey rear extension and replacement garage

FP/50/19/HH | Mr & Mrs P Howard | 1 Avon Close, Felpham | Side extension

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/00817/HOUS | Mr Pezier | The Old Rectory, Church Road, Fernhurst | Proposed 1.2m stock fence to supplant existing fence on South East boundary.

SDNP/19/00818/LIS | Mr Pezier | The Old Rectory, Church Road, Fernhurst | Proposed 1.2m stock fence to supplant existing fence on South East boundary.

SDNP/19/00958/LDP | Mr and Mrs Mackay | Hampden House, Fernden Lane, Fernhurst | Construction of a proposed swimming pool and covering outbuilding.

Ferring

FG/25/19/T | Mrs Teala | 4 Oaklands, Ferring | Reduce crown by 1.5m & crown lift lower canopy to 5m above highway to 1 No. Holm Oak tree.

Fishbourne

FB/18/02962/FUL | Network Rail | Level Crossing, Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne | Installation of two red light violation cameras at Blackboy Lane level crossing, together with ancillary signage.

FB/19/00525/DOM | Mr And Mrs Westacott | 82 Fishbourne Road West, Fishbourne | Alterations and additions to fenestration, including the construction of a new front door entrance. Cladding the existing rendered walls with timber weatherboarding.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/00845/HOUS | Mr A Fuss | Mants, Wakestone Lane, Bedham, Wisborough Green, Pulborough | Proposed oak framed outbuilding with basement for use as studio.

Ford

F/3/19/PL | H M Ford Open Prison, Ford Road, Ford | Erection of farm shop/cafe.

Funtington

SDNP/19/00789/HOUS | Mr A Hearn | Brookfield House, Watery Lane, Funtington | Erection of two storey side extension, alterations to front porch and various alterations and additions to fenestration.

SDNP/19/00956/TPO | Mrs Hughes | 7 Laxton Meadow, Funtington | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2-3 (all round) and deadwood on 1no. Beech tree (T8) Subject to FU/98/00536/TPO.

Linchmere

LM/19/00409/DOM | Mr K Sims | Harvest Holm, Marley Lane, Camelsdale, Linchmere | Two storey rear extension with associated roof works including 5 no. roof lights and 1 no. roof lantern. New detached garage to front.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/00876/LIS | Mr & Mrs Baker | Dickhurst Farm, Petworth Road, Lurgashall | Internal alterations to include, replacement staircase, removal of modern wall on ground floor, formation of downstairs WC, reduce size of first floor bathroom, new first floor bathroom, enclosure around new stair, new GCH system, rewiring, replacement kitchen.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/00832/FUL | Mr Edward Hutley | Bowling Green, June Lane, Midhurst | Demolition of existing bowls club buildings and erection of 5 no. dwellinghouses with associated landscaping and parking and creation of new vehicular and pedestrian access - revised scheme following appeal decision.

Milland

SDNP/19/00694/HOUS | Mr and Mrs Kierstead | 6 Cartersland, Milland | Single storey rear extension, enlarged porch and detached store.

North Mundham

NM/19/00087/LBC | Mr Peter Beardsall | Vinnetrow Farm House, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton, Chichester | Repair and rebuild to north wall. Replacement timber lintel, wall gutter works. Replacement roof rafter - Removal of Condition 4 of Listed Building Consent NM/17/01578/LBC - Lintel has not and will not be replaced as was deemed to be still be ok.

Oving

O/19/00567/DOM | Mr & Mrs Dominic Russell | Highground, Drayton Lane, Oving, Chichester | Move existing crossover.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/00650/DOM | Mr & Mrs Martin Norfolk | Silvertrees, The Drive, Ifold, Loxwood | Erection of single-storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration on rear elevation.

Rustington

R/290/18/PL | Store Property Investments Ltd | 130 The Street, Rustington | Readvertisement due to Amended description per agent & officer emaildated 28/2/19. Variation of conditions imposed under R/209/18/PL relating to condition 3-rewording of condition to read ‘The Class A3 (restaurant/cafe) use hereby permitted shall not be commenced until full details of any proposed ventilation extract system to discharge odours and fumes and noise from the cooking process has been submitted to and approved by the Local Planning Authority, the associated equipment has been installed and be in full working order to the satisfaction of the Local Planning Authority’ & 6-rewording of condition to read ‘Deliveries by commercial vehicles regarding the Class A3 (restaurant/ cafe) use hereby permitted,shall only be made to or from the site between 07.00 hours and 18.00 hours Monday to Saturday and 08.00 and 16.30 on Sunday, Bank or other Public Holidays without the prior written consent of the Local Planning Authority

R/31/19/HH | Mr & Mrs D Pedlow | 98 Sea Lane, Rustington | Single storey rear extension, front porch & new door & window to ground floor south elevation.

R/39/19/HH | Mr Corby | 81 Mallon Dene, Rustington | Erection of glazed roof and wall over existing balcony to rear elevation

R/40/19/HH | Mr & Mrs Mike Chapman | 18 Botany Close, Rustington | Alterations to balcony

Selsey

SY/19/00321/FUL | Mr Andrew Tice | Land East Of Manor Road, Manor Road, Selsey | Hybrid planning application - Phase 1 (Full application) comprising 119 residential dwellings, new access from Manor Road, public open space, landscaping and associated works. Outline planning application for Phase 2 for up to 74 dwellings and associated infrastructure (with all matters reserved).

SY/19/00524/DOM | Mr Roger Slade | Fair Wind, 27 Vincent Road, Selsey | Extension at first floor level over the existing garage, additional dormer window to front elevation, replace flat roof at the rear with a vaulted and pitched roof, providing a conservatory and an enclosed swimming pool at the rear, extending the existing dining room in line with existing wall and alteration works internally.

SY/19/00569/DOM | Mr & Mrs J Screech | 31 Windsor Road, Selsey | Single storey extension to south elevation.

Sidlesham

SI/19/00552/TPA | Mrs Jane Robinson | Church Gate Cottage, Church Lane, Sidlesham | Crown reduce by 2-3m (all round) on 2 no. Lime trees (T1 & T2, shown on the plan the other way around) subject to SI/12/00099/TPO

SI/19/00599/PA3Q | P. Howard | Willowdene, Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham | Change of use from agricultural building to 3 no. dwellings (C3 Use Class).

Southbourne

SB/19/00573/DOM | Mr Waller | 11 Gordon Road, Southbourne | Erection of timber pergola to rear of existing dwelling.

SB/19/00590/DOM | Mr And Mrs Howell | 18 Stein Road, Southbourne | Demolition of conservatory and erection of side extension with alterations and additions to fenestration.

SB/19/00602/PA1A | Mr. Shane Webb | 19 Clovelly Road, Southbourne | Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 3.31m (b) maximum height - 3.0m (c) height of eaves - 3.0m.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/00819/HOUS | Mr Tim Harriss | Stubbsfield, Iping Lane, Iping | Link building connecting existing ancillary garage to existing house, incorporating laundry room.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/19/00893/MPO | Mr P Chappatte | The Croft, Bignor Road, Sutton | Application to discharge the S.106 Undertaking relating to planning permission SN/11/02662/DOMNP.

Tangmere

TG/19/00334/DOM | Mr And Mrs C Dormer | Woodstock, Gibson Road, Tangmere | Single storey rear and side extensions and enlarged front porch.

Westbourne

WE/19/00512/DOM | Mr Karl Woodman | East View, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote, Emsworth | Two storey extension to Eastern elevation.

WE/19/00592/LBC | Mr Ewan James | 2 Whitechimney Row, Westbourne | Replace outbuilding roofing and fenestration. Internal decoration and new flooring.

West Dean

SDNP/19/00868/TCA | Edward James Foundation | 119 West Dean, Chichester | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress tree.

SDNP/19/00998/LIS | The Edward James Foundation c/o Sav | Hare Cottage, Church Lane, West Dean | Installation of central heating, electrical rewiring, new roof and wall insulation, re-plastering, new kitchen, bathroom, new log burner, flue and associated internal works. External repairs and maintenance including re-roofing, re-pointing, external redecoration and landscaping.

West Wittering

WW/19/00508/TCA | Mr Davis Bagley | Smugglers, Pound Road, West Wittering | Notification of intention to fell 11 no. Leyland Cypress trees (L1, L2a(x6), L2b(x4), 3 no. Apple trees (A1-A3), 1 no. Cherry tree (C) and 3 no. Unknown trees (?1-?3).

Wisborough Green

WR/19/00565/DOM | Ms Sarah Tulip | 2 Harsfold Cottages, Harsfold Lane, Wisborough Green | Single storey living room extension.

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/19/00879/BBPN | Martin Ward | Barns South of Poundcommon Cottages, Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding | Installation For Fixed Line Broadband Electronic Communications Apparatus.

Yapton

Y/13/19/HH | Ms V Holland | Rookery Cottage, Hoe Lane, Flansham | Extension to north elevation