Chichester Bridge Club members team up for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

A much loved tea-lady has raised vital funds for a Chichester hospice with support from other club members.

Margaret Kennard, tea-lady at Chichester Bridge Club, is one of the top fundraisers for the St Wilfrid’s Moonlight Walk, taking part each and every year.

The bridge members have always been more than happy to support Margaret’s fundraising but this year they teamed up to take their support to the next level.

Member, David Telfer, organised a series of five Friday evening seminars for experienced bridge players and all of the fees were then presented to Margaret to add to her total for the walk.

On the last of the Friday seminars the chairman of the bridge club, Julie Jones, presented Margaret with a cheque for £905 raised from the seminars to boost Margaret’s total.

Margaret had already raised £1,400 for the hospice alone and but she was thrilled to add the seminars fees and then present an impressive donation of £2,305 to St Wilfrid’s.

Julie Jones, said: “It is wonderful to see our members learning from good quality seminars and such a good cause simultaneously benefiting.

“Margaret is held in such high regard by all members of the bridge club, She is an amazing and lovely lady and everyone has gained from these seminars.”

Last year Margaret managed place as one of the top fundraisers for the Moonlight Walk 2018 with a donation total of £1,200 so she was thrilled to discover that she had almost doubled last years amount.

Bridge club member, David Telfer, said: “Organising the seminars took a lot of hard work and effort but to do so for such a sweet lady and worthy cause made it totally worthwhile.”

To find out more on the Moonlight Walk visit stwh.co.uk.