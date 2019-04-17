Chichester Canal volunteer honoured with special plaque

A canal trust has recognised an enormous contribution made by a long-standing volunteer with a special tribute.

Chichester Ship Canal Trust recently recognised a significant contribution which was made by dedicated volunteer, Linda Wilkinson.

Linda who passed away in 2017, was a Trustee at the organisation for many years and became Trust Chairman in later years.

Current Trust Chairman, Ian Milton, said: “Linda was invited to join the Canal in the very early days of the restoration in the late 1970s and she made an immense impact on getting the Canal restored.

“We and our visitors today, owe her and other early volunteers, a great deal in getting the Canal to where it is today.”

A plaque has been installed inside the Canal Cafe, which reads ‘In memory of Linda Wilkinson 1944 – 2017 A highly committed member who made a significant contribution to the restoration of the Chichester Canal for 40 years’.

The plaque installation was attended by a number of canal volunteers who all work together to host the range of activities held at the canal each and every year.

For more information on the activities that take place at the canal or details on how to become a volunteer yourself visit the trust’s website at chichestercanal.org.uk.