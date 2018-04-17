Chichester care home to be demolished and rebuilt

A nursing home next to the A27 is set to be demolished and replaced with a modern new care home following its sale.

Abbas Combe in Whyke Road closed in February, with its owners Lotus Care Ltd stating that ‘significant investment’ was needed to the building.

It has now been sold to Cinnamon Care Collection, which runs 12 other homes across the south and the midlands, the property adviser that brokered the deal, Christie & Co, has confirmed.

It is the new owner’s intention to replace the existing building with a purpose built, more efficient care facility on the same site.

Kenneth MacKenzie, development director for Cinnamon Care Collection, said: “We see this prominent site next to the A27 in Chichester as an excellent opportunity to build a modern, purpose-built care home in this historic city.

“We are looking forward to offering our future residents high quality care accommodation and this purchase further emphasises our commitment to the long-term care sector.”

The 23-bedroom home closed suddenly earlier this year and its residents were found alternative accommodation.

At the time Romesh Dharmasingham, director of previous operator Lotus Care Ltd, expressed sadness at closing after running the home for more than 13 years.

Speaking about its now confirmed sale, Mr Dharmasingham said: “Having recently sold The Hurst Care Home in Worthing through Christie & Co, we are delighted to have now achieved the sale of Abbas Combe, our final care home, as we are looking to pursue other business interests.”

He added: “We wish Cinnamon all the best with their plans.”

Planning permission already exists for the property to be extended.