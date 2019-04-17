Chichester Cathedral to ring bells in solidarity after Notre Dame fire

Chichester Cathedral will rings its bells in solidarity with Notre Dame following a 'catastrophic' fire on Monday night.

The Archbishop of Paris asked for the churches of France to ring their bells after a blaze at the 850-year-old cathedral which destroyed much of the roof and cause the historic spire to collapse.

Getty Images

In response to this, the Archbishop of Canterbury asked that the cathedrals and churches of the Church of England could, as far as possible, toll a bell on Maundy Thursday evening at 7pm for seven minutes.

Chichester Cathedral is one of many which will ringing its bells in this way.

The Dean of Chichester, Stephen Waine said: "Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Paris who have suffered a catastrophic fire.

"To see such extensive damage to a church which has witnesses to the Easter faith for over 850 years and is a cultural and historical landmark recognised throughout the world is shocking.

"The determination of those who have promised that the cathedral will be restored is inspiring and we will hold the clergy and people of Notre Dame in our prayers."

All our welcome to attend services over Easter and a number of chapels, in particular the Lady Chapel, will be available for private prayer. Requests for prayer can also be left at the shrine of St Richard and votive candles can be lit at various points around the cathedral.