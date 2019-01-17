Chichester charity offers dog cuddling to tackle loneliness

Volunteer dog cuddling is being offered by a Chichester charity to help tackle loneliness.

Barking Mad Chichester is offering the service as 'an antidote to the problem of loneliness in modern society'. The charity said that people who struggle with loneliness can be helped by spending time with a canine counterpart on a temporary basis and meeting like minded dog lovers to help overcome feelings of isolation.

Jane Harrison of Barking Mad said: "Whilst remote working has obvious advantages, working along under pressure and not having the physical presence of a team to support you can lead to loneliness that can't be fixed by any kind of app.

"Caring for a friendly dog not only provides canine cuddles (far better than any virtual hug) but also the motivation to go and take a walk at lunchtime, increasing the likelihood of adhering to New Year fitness resolutions."

The charity added that the perception of loneliness as mainly an issue for the older generation is proving 'inaccurate' and said that a study from the Office for National Statistics suggests that young adults are more likely to feel lonely than older age groups. Barking Mad also said that, due to advances in technology, the number of freelancers and remote workers is rising.

Host families for Barking Mad consist mainly of active retired people and those who either work from home or have extended periods away from work. The scheme allows for the opportunity to take care of dogs in your own home while their owners are away on holiday.

To find out more about becoming a Barking Mad host, you can call Jane Harrison on 01243 583152 or visit www.barkingmad.uk.com/local/chichester