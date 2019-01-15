Chichester charity’s appeal to support those affected by Storm Norma

A Chichester children’s charity has launched an urgent appeal to support the refugee communities who have been hit by Storm Norma.

Storm Norma hit Lebanon with heavy rains, snowfall and freezing temperatures, leaving an estimated 70,000 refugees in need of emergency assistance.

For more than four years, Chichester based charity Children on the Edge have been supporting a small Lebanese organisation called Triumphant Mercy to provide education for hundreds of Syrian refugee children.

Organisations including Chichester churches, schools and other individuals raised funds to support the work of the charity.

Project leader in Lebanon, Nuna Matar, has regularly visited Chichester to update supporters.

Nuna said: “There’s just not enough food, clothing, and shelter. Getting donor support for Lebanon has been challenging because the Syrian refugee crisis has fallen off the front page.”

Many families have had mattresses, bedding, clothing and food destroyed and some tents are filled with mud or completely underwater. Children on the Edge are raising funds to pay for wood and plastic to help with rebuilding.

You can make a donation to the appeal by visiting the Children on the Edge at www.childrenontheedge.org, calling 01243 538 530 or dropping into the Chichester office.