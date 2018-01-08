Chichester City off to Northwich in FA Vase... Ladies go to TNS in FA Cup

Chichester City have been handed a tough test - and a long trip - as they try to edge nearer a dream Wembley visit in the FA Vase.

Miles Rutherford's side will be away to 1874 Northwich in the fifth round of the trophy, with the game likely to be played on Saturday, February.

Their hosts play in the Hallmark Security League premier division and are on a ten-game winning run in all competitions at present. They beat Pontefract Collieries 3-1 in their fourth round game.

City - the only Sussex club left in the competition - have so far beaten Deal, Whitstable and Horley Town to reach the last 16 - the first time they have reached this stage, going one better than last year's journey to round four.

It's a long trip for City and their fans - 1874's ground is in Winsford, just to the south of Northwich, in Cheshire - a 470-mile round trip.

Meanwhile Chi Ladies have also been handed a tough test - they will visit The New Saints in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup. That is due to take place on Sunday, February 4.

TNS LFC sit second in the WPL midlands division one and have lost only three games all season.