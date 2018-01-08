Chichester City off to Northwich in the FA Vase

Chichester City have been handed a tough test - and a long trip - as they try to edge nearer a dream Wembley visit in the FA Vase.

Miles Rutherford's side will be away to 1874 Northwich in the fifth round of the trophy, with the game likely to be played on Saturday, February.

Their hosts play in the Hallmark Security League premier division and are on a ten-game winning run in all competitions at present. They beat Pontefract Collieries 3-1 in their fourth round game.

City have so far beaten Deal, Whitstable and Horley Town to reach the last 16 - the first time they have reached this stage, going one better than last year's journey to round four.

It's a long trip for City and their fans - 1874's ground is in Winsford, just to the south of Northwich, in Cheshire - a 470-mile round trip.