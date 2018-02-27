Chichester City-Three Bridges clash called off

The wintry weather has claimed another local sporting fixture.

Chichester City's home SCFL premier game against Three Bridges has been called off.

It means all four SCFL games planned this evening - the others being games at East Prrston, Hassocks and St Francis - have all fallen foul of the freezing conditions and snow, or threat of it.

With more snow to come later in the week, teams will already be looking at Saturday's games with an eye on postponements.

Stick with this website and @stevebone1 on Twiter for the latest of matches called off or declared on.