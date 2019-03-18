Chichester cookery club for children is launched

A new cookery club for youngsters has been launched in Chichester.

Abbie Herlihy and Sarah Nute have started Kitcheneers, an exciting new group for children aged from six to 11.

Kitcheneers aims to promote healthy eating, building confidence for both boys and girls to have a go at cooking, and safety in the kitchen.

Abbie said: “Our aim is to provide a setting where children will be hands-on, chopping, dicing, grating and spiralizing and learning to prepare a healthy and interesting meal that can be enjoyed by the whole family at home that evening.

"All the prep will be done during the session, the children will learn about ingredients they may not have encountered, increase their confidence in the kitchen and assemble a dish which can then be popped in the oven ready for dinner!

"All ingredients and equipment are provided and we are able to accommodate food allergies and intolerances if requested.

"We have started as an after school club at St Richard’s Primary School in Chichester where we have filled all our places and feedback from both the children and their parents has been fantastic.

"We will be running holiday clubs in Chichester, starting in the Easter break which are open to children from all schools.

"Please contact us on kitcheneerscooks@gmail.com for further details regarding venue and dates.”

Find out more at facebook.com/kitcheneers.uk or www.instagram.com/kitcheneers.uk.