Chichester cooking demo will reveal the secrets to festive treats

Visitors to Chichester’s Covers Home Ideas are soon to be treated with a free Christmas cookery demo next weekend.

On Saturday, December 8, NEFF UK demonstrator, Adrienne Cleasby, will be creating a variety of traditional Christmas favourites which include a turkey crown, pigs in blankets, canapés and crumble-topped mince pies.

The event will take place between 10am to 2pm and there is something for everyone as younger visitors will have the chance to enjoy face painting for free courtesy of Facefanatics.

Covers Home Ideas manager at Chichester, Richard Murrell, said: “Adrienne will be here guiding us through how to remain stress-free this festive season”.