Chichester District Council features King of Cats on city trail — a week after painting over it

Chichester District Council advertised the North Pallant street art King of Cats for a city trail, a week after the council painted over it.

A tweet from Chichester District Council, which has now been deleted, said: "WHAT'S ON: 29 November - Talks at Six 'Hidden Chichester' by Andrew Berriman. How well do you know Chichester? Andrew will show you the Chichester you have missed! 6pm."

The disappearance of a the piece of street art, titled King of Cats, sparked anger from members of the public when the district council said it had removed the mural because it 'attracted antisocial behaviour'.

Since then, the Observer published the list of complaints from some residents who were against the mural and thought it was a 'disturbing portrayal of a much loved house hold pet' and said it encouraged 'youths larking, intimidating and possibly exchanging drugs'.

Joachim, the renowned street artist who painted King of Cats back in October last year, responded to his work being painted over called it 'incomprehensible' that his work was being blamed for a wider social problem but said he had been 'inundated' with support from Chichester residents who asked him to return to the city.

He also commented under a poll about the decision, on the Chichester Observer Facebook page, saying: "To be continued..."

It is not yet known whether the event will still be going ahead. Chichester District Council has been approached for comment.

For more information on the event, visit: https://talksatsix.co.uk/hidden-chichester/