Chichester Farmers Market closed due to weather forecast

Chichester Farmers Market will not run tomorrow (Friday 21) due to high winds, Chichester District Council have said.

A message posted on CDC's website reads: "Due to increased high winds being forecasted for Friday we have cancelled the Chichester Farmers Market on Friday 21 September.

"The decision has been made because of the strong gusts which could lift the market stalls and pose a danger to the public. We apologise for any inconvenience but the market will be back on Friday 5 October with an array of seasonal produce."

Chichester District Council tweeted that the farmers market will be on Friday October 5 with 'heaps' of seasonal produce.

