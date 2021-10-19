Chichester fire crew responds to incident at building in Hambrook
Multiple fire crews are dealing with an incident in Hambrook this afternoon (October 19).
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:44 pm
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews have been called to an agricultural building off Priors Leaze Lane.
Appliances from Chichester, Horsham, Burgess Hill, Hampshire & Isle of Wight, Cosham, Havant, Southsea and Bordon are at the scene.
"If you live nearby, please keep doors and windows closed," a fire service spokesperson said.
Updates to follow as and when we get them.