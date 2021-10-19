Chichester fire crew responds to incident at building in Hambrook

Multiple fire crews are dealing with an incident in Hambrook this afternoon (October 19).

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:44 pm

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews have been called to an agricultural building off Priors Leaze Lane.

Appliances from Chichester, Horsham, Burgess Hill, Hampshire & Isle of Wight, Cosham, Havant, Southsea and Bordon are at the scene.

"If you live nearby, please keep doors and windows closed," a fire service spokesperson said.

Updates to follow as and when we get them.

Have you read?: Plans turned down for three housing estates in Chidham and Hambrook

Southbourne house blaze - Fire service reveals cause of incident and issues warning

Chichester anti-vaxxer protest - Police investigating reports of assault

Multiple appliances have been sent to the scene in Hambrook
ChichesterHambrookWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceSouthseaHampshire