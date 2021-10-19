West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews have been called to an agricultural building off Priors Leaze Lane.

Appliances from Chichester, Horsham, Burgess Hill, Hampshire & Isle of Wight, Cosham, Havant, Southsea and Bordon are at the scene.

"If you live nearby, please keep doors and windows closed," a fire service spokesperson said.

Updates to follow as and when we get them.

