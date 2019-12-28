Chichester flat fire: Two people rescued and taken to hospital

Two people were rescued by firefighters from a serious fire in a block of flats in Chichester.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called at 3.12am this morning (December 28) to Kings Court in Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, to a fire in the first floor flat.

Kings Court in Kingsham Avenue

Three fire engines were sent to the scene, and quickly established there was someone still inside the flat. Police and paramedics also attended.

Firefighters rescued a man from the flat at 3.39am. He was confirmed as breathing at the scene.

Crews continued to search the rest of the building for people, and went into two other flats. In one of them, another man was rescued. He had suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics.

Both men were then sent to hospital, the fire service spokesman confirmed.

The scene of the fire

By 4.06am, firefighters confirmed that the building was clear, and by 4.47am the fire had been put out.

Two hose reels, one covering jet and one safety jet were used to make the building safe.

Today, there has been a continued police presence at the flats as scene of crime officers, working with the fire service, investigated what happened.

The fire service spokesman said the cause of the fire had yet to be confirmed.