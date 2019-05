Westgate Leisure Centre has closed off all of it’s facilities today whilst the results from yesterday’s district and parish council elections are counted.

Despite members and visitors being unable to use the facilities such as the gym, the pool and the badminton courts, a member of staff from the centre has confirmed it will be open as usual tomorrow, from 7am till 7pm.

For further details and opening times of Westgate Leisure Centre over the May Bank Holiday visit www.everyoneactive.com.