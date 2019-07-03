Chichester Harbour Trust issues rallying cry

A rallying cry to protect Chichester Harbour has been issued by Chichester Harbour Trust chairman John Nelson at the annual summer reception for supporters.

More than 130 people gathered at Emsworth Sailing Club for the reception and the Don’t Destroy Chichester Harbour campaign was very much the focus.

Chichester Harbour Trust administrator Nicky Horter, founder Sir Jeremy Thomas and chairman John Nelson

John said: “Never before has this unique coastal area faced such unprecedented pressures, from development, climate change and environmental challenges.

“The role of the Chichester Harbour Trust has never been more important.”

He was supported by Louise Goldsmith, leader of West Sussex County Council, who issued a passionate plea to conserve the special protected landscape of Chichester Harbour, one of the few remaining unspoilt areas of the south coast.

The event was held on a beautiful evening in Emsworth, showcasing the scenery of Chichester Harbour at its best.

It was attended by the Duchess of Norfolk and representatives from Chichester District Council, Chichester Harbour Conservancy and Hampshire County Council.

The Chichester Harbour Trust is a registered charity, established in 2002 to protect the natural beauty and wildlife habitats of Chichester Harbour, through the acquisition of land within the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Trust now holds more than 255 acres of land in 13 sites around the harbour.

With ever-growing support from the community, the trust works in partnership with Chichester Harbour Conservancy, landowners, local authorities and all those who love Chichester Harbour and wish to protect it for everyone to enjoy.