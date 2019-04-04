Chichester hardware store set to host Easter cooking demo to all

Staff of a hardware store are stepping into Spring by hosting a free seasonal cooking demo to the public.

Visitors to Covers Home Ideas in Chichester will have the chance to learn new recipes and taste a variety of dishes during an Easter cookery demo day on Thursday, April 4, between 10am and 2pm.

NEFF demonstrator Adrienne Cleasby will be creating a delicious selection of seasonal favourites including spring lamb, hot cross buns, savoury scones and sausage rolls.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event regardless of cooking experience and no registration is required.

For more, visit www.coversmerchants.co.uk.