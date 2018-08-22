Chichester Hospital porter in military pilgrimage

A porter at Nuffield Health Chichester took part in the Royal British Legion Pilgrimage

The pilgrimage was to commemorate 90 years since the Menin Gate Memorial and 100 years since the First World War.

Reid Archibald, who has been a porter at the hospital for more than five years, said: “It was such a privilege for myself and my wife to be asked by the president of the Royal British Legion.

“It wasn’t until I was actually there that the rapture of the crowd brought it to life.”

He added he was feeling ‘proud and emotional’.

“Originally I am the standard bearer for our section, based in South Harting.

They choose one from each branch throughout the country and because I said yes, they asked my wife to do the wreath laying.”

The Menin Gate bears the names of 54,000 men who have no known graves